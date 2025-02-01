Nigel Farage compares Reform polling rise to Donald Trump's election victory

Nigel Farage compared Reform’s polling rise to Donald Trump's US election victory, declaring “There's going to be an earthquake in British politics”.

Mr Farage made his comments at the North West Essex rally on Friday night (31 January), as polling suggests the party has pulled level with, and possibly overtaken, the Conservatives.

A Techne UK poll has put Reform in second place with 24%, one point ahead of the Conservatives on 23% and two points behind first-placed Labour on 26%.

The Reform leader told the audience: “People look at us and say ‘like Trump these people will get things done’, and believe me, we will.”