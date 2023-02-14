Independent TV
Nikki Haley shares campaign video officially announcing 2024 presidential run
Republican Nikki Haley has shared her campaign video officially announcing her run for the White House.
The former South Carolina governor has confirmed she will be throwing her hat into the ring for the Republican presidential primary.
Her video hits out at the "socialist left," showing images of Biden, Harris, Pelosi, and Sanders, alleging they want to "rewrite history."
Haley served as the US Ambassador to the UN under the Trump administration.
Now, she is the only other declared candidate to run against the former president in the 2024 election.
01:08