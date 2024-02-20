Nikki Haley doubled down on her vow not to leave the Republican presidential race as she spoke in South Carolina on Tuesday (20 February) ahead of this weekend’s primary result.

“A lot of Republican politicians have surrendered to it. The pressure on them was way too much. They know what a disaster [Donald Trump’s] been and will continue to be for our party, they’re just too afraid to say it out loud,” the former United Nations ambassador told a crowd at Clemson University in Greenville.

It came after Ms Haley told the Associated Press she will stay in the fight against the former president regardless of this weekend’s result, and at least until after Super Tuesday.