A Nobel Prize winner’s partner jumped in to help with a technical hiccup on a recent call with Princeton University students.

A voice can be heard off screen encouraging Prof. John Hopfield, "You’re on John, just say something. Talk about your work," as laughter from Princeton students can be heard in the background of the video call.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for their work on early machine learning that has helped build today’s advanced systems.

The American professors’ work has contributed to powering products such as the natural language processing software ChatGPT.