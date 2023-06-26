North Korea defector launches anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets from across border

A North Korean defector-turned-activist has said that he flew balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and Covid-19 medical supplies across the border from South Korea on Sunday, 25 June.

Park Sang-hak released footage showing Kim Jong Un on a placard and a message about how his grandfather Kim Il Sung was responsible for starting the Korean War.

North Korea has not commented on the stunt.

In 2020, South Korea passed a law that punishes anti-Pyongyang leaflet-letters with up to three years in prison.

Park was indicted in January 2022 for violating the law, in an ongoing case with no verdict yet announced.

He filed a complaint with the constitutional court claiming the law violates constitutional rights.