MI5 has increased the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary, cited a “small number” of individuals who remain determined to use “politically motivated violence”.

Announcing the change on Tuesday 28 March, he urged the public to “remain vigilant” but “not be alarmed”.

The move comes after a series of incidents targeting security forces in Northern Ireland, including the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh last month.

