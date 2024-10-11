Rare aurora borealis sighting dazzles New Jersey

The aurora borealis, also known as the Northern lights, dazzled skies in New Jersey on Thursday night (10 October).

During the sun's active bursts, also known as solar maximum, the star releases charged particles that travel through space at speeds of around 1 million mph.

Some particles are captured by the Earth’s magnetic field and collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms and molecules in the atmosphere.

These then shed the energy they gained from the collision, emitting light at various wavelengths to create colourful displays in the night sky.