Fire rages in Northumberland village on Christmas Eve

A huge fire raged in a Northumberland village on Christmas Eve, with four fire engines and a fogging unit dispatched to tackle the blaze in Alnmouth on Sunday.

Members of the public were warned to avoid the area, with the fire seen almost five miles away at its height from a resident travelling north from the village of Warkworth.

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service said at 9pm that crews had eft the area but would continue to monitor the area for hotspots in the evening.