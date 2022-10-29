Police have released footage showing the moment a 19-year-old bystander was “very seriously” injured when she was hit on the head with a gas canister during the Notting Hill Carnival.

The “completely innocent” teenager, who had been standing at the scene, was struck on the head with a gas canister before being kicked and punched.

In the clip, two groups of young men are seen clashing in a violent fight in Ladbroke Grove, west London, just after 7pm on Monday, August 29.

Detective Constable Sam Packer said the teenager is a “completely innocent member of the public”

