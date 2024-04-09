Barnaby Webber’s brother walks around murdered teenager’s ‘unchanged’ bedroom

The brother of Nottingham stabbing victim Barnaby Webber admitted he still struggles to be in his sibling’s bedroom nine months after the horrific attack.

Barnaby and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, were repeatedly stabbed by Valdo Calocane as they walked home from a night out in June last year, with their attacker going on to kill school caretaker Ian Coates.

In a new BBC documentary, The Big Cases: The Nottingham Attacks, Charlie took a moment to walk around his older brother’s room.

“It’s quite weird coming in here, because no one really comes in, nothing has been changed,” he said, before pointing out a number of belongings.