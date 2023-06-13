Nottingham eyewitness ‘woke up to sound of gunshots’ as three people found dead

An eyewitness has described waking up to “what sounded like gunshots” in Nottingham on Tuesday, 13 June, as police declared a “major incident.”

Three people have died in what police described as a “horrific and tragic incident.”

Two were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am, and a third man was found dead in Magdala Road.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We ran to the window and there was armed police coming out of an undercover car. The suspect was tasered and dragged out,” the eyewitness told GB News.