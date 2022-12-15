Thousands of nurses walk out over pay and conditions in biggest strike in NHS history

Thousands of nurses across the UK staged a 12-hour strike on Thursday, 15 December, in a dispute over pay.

The industrial action is the biggest by nurses in the history of the NHS.

Around a quarter of hospital and community trusts in England were involved, as well as all trusts in Northern Ireland, and all but one health board in Wales.

Pat Cullen, chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, criticised the government for “turning their backs” on the nursing profession.

“It’s tragic for nursing, it’s tragic for patients, and it’s tragic for the NHS,” she added.

Sign up to our newsletters.