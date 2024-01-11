‘Another one?’ Second subway train derails in New York in a week

A New York City subway train derailed, causing severe service disruptions in the second such incident to happen in a week.

Emergency responders were on the scene after the F train line derailed at a station in Coney Island on Wednesday afternoon, 10 January.

37 people on the train, including three crew members, were safely evacuated from the elevated tracks, with no one injured, the Metropolitian Transport Authority confirmed.

“We heard a jolt, and I was like ‘oh my god I hope that’s not nothing going on with the tracks,” said a passenger who experienced the derailment.

Last Thursday, there was a subway derailment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side involving a train carrying 300 passengers. About 25 sustained minor injuries.