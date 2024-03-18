Former US president Barack Obama met with Rishi Sunak in a “courtesy visit” to Downing Street on Monday 18 March.

Mr Obama spent around an hour inside the No 10 study with the prime minister.

He joked he was “tempted” to discuss the state of Russian democracy when members of the media asked him to stop as he left with the US ambassador to the UK, Jane D Hartley, just after 4pm.

It is understood Mr Sunak and Mr Obama discussed a range of subjects, including artificial intelligence, in a largely one-on-one meeting.