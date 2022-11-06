Former president Barack Obama has warned "democracy itself is at stake" in the upcoming US midterm elections.

Mr Obama gave an impassioned speech from Philadelphia where he was campaigning for Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro on Saturday (5 November).

"Truth and facts, logic and reason, and basic decency are on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the ballot. The stakes are high" he told a cheering crowd.

Mr Obama hit out at Mr Fetterman's GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, who previously claimed “local political leaders” should be involved in a women's decision to have an abortion.

"Women should be able to control what happens to their own bodies" Mr Obama said.