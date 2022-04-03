Thick plumes of smoke seen in aftermath of Odesa missile strikes

Smoke has been seen billowing from fuel storage terminals in Odesa following strikes which reportedly hit at least five separate impact points.

Good Morning Britain’s chief correspondent, Richard Gaisford, described “being woken by large explosions that were felt across Odesa” after missile strikes hit the port area of the southern Ukrainian city.

A Ukrainian military official has said that there are no known casualties so far, but “critical infrastructure” had been hit.

President Zelensky warned in his latest address that Russia wanted to seize the east and south of the country.

