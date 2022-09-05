Climate activists end occupation of Essex tunnel after 13 days

Climate activists have stopped their occupation of a tunnel dug underneath an Essex road after 13 days underground.

Campaigners from Just Stop Oil, who say they are protesting over government inaction regarding the climate crisis and want an end to new oil and gas projects in the UK, had been in the tunnel underneath St Clements way in Grays since 23 August.

They voluntarily left the site on 4 September.

Essex Police said three men are in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and criminal damage.

Sign up to our newsletters.