Nearly 40 dogs rescued from sweltering truck as Oklahoma temperatures soar

Nearly 40 dogs were rescued from an abandoned U-Haul truck in Oklahoma City.

Officers from Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the vehicle on 5 June and bodycam video shows the moment police opened up the trailer upon arriving at the scene, revealing 36 dogs and puppies locked in cages.

The temperature was higher than 110F (43C) in the back.

According to OKCPD, the dogs were taken in by animal welfare and an investigation into the incident led to the arrest of two people, facing 36 counts of animal cruelty.

One dog died as a result of heatstroke despite the rescue effort, with 35 others surviving.

An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service was in place across Oklahoma on the day the dogs were found.