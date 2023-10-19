Squatter found sleeping in ceiling of restaurant in Oklahoma

Police investigating a possible break-in at a restaurant in Oklahoma found a squatter who had been sleeping in the ceiling.

Bodycam footage from Normal Police shows officers attending the scene at Braum's near Porter and Robinson just after 6am on 9 September.

"Man, I don’t know how he’s laying up there like that," an officer remarks.

Workers told police they arrived to open the premises when they saw ceiling tiles broken and lying on the floor.

Firefighters used a ladder to access the ceiling before the man was eventually brought down.