Otters Louie and Ophelia escape from Wisconsin zoo

Two river otters have escaped their enclosures at the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The animals, named Louie and Ophelia, made their slippery getaway on Thursday, March 20th, 2025 in the middle of a winter storm.

While no zookeeper could stop them in the moment, their disappearance was quickly noticed the following morning and caught on the Zoo's security camera footage.

Both otters are still on the loose however, zoo officials say their tracks do not seem to go far and they are likely to stay close because 'otters are territorial creatures'.