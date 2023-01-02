Watch: Overturned lorry is recovered near Belfast following bad weather

Watch as a lorry is recovered after it had been overturned near Belfast following bad weather.

The incident, which occurred on Tornagrough Road, resulted in a Bryson Recycling lorry being rolled onto its side after "treacherous road conditions" were reported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

A statement from the PSNI said: "A section of the Upper Springfield Road has been closed in both directions following a collision and the Tornagrough Road is partially blocked due to an overturned bin lorry."

