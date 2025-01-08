Satellite footage captures Pacific Palisades wildfares raging across LA hillside

Incredible satellite footage captures the Pacific Palisades wildfares rage across Los Angeles.

Bright orange flames and thick smoke can be seen from the skies, in the footage shared by CIRA on Wednesday (8 January).

CIRA captioned the video: “A dire situation is unfolding tonight as wildfires rage in Southern California. Communities continue to be significantly impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires.”

At least 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate the rapidly growing wind-driven wildfire as the blaze spread from just 20 acres to more than 3,000 in a matter of hours.