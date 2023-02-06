Parents who ‘cannot afford toothbrushes’ should not have children, Nick Ferrari says

Parents who cannot afford to buy children toothbrushes “should never have become parents in the first place,” Nick Ferrari has said.

Speaking about the UK’s cost of living crisis, the LBC presenter’s comments came after research by hygiene poverty charity Beauty Banks and the British Dental Association revealed that four out of five teachers have given toothbrushes and toothpaste to pupils with no access to the dental products.

“If you can’t afford the energy to make sure your child has a toothbrush you really need to look to yourself,” Mr Ferrari told caller Mandy.

