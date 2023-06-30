Paris riots: Police officer ‘didn’t want to kill’ 17-year-old, says his lawyer

The police officer who shot and killed teenager, Nahel M, during a Paris traffic stop, has reportedly asked the boy’s family to forgive him.

Riots have broken out over the last couple of nights following the incident, which saw the 17-year-old victim die from a bullet through his left arm and chest.

“The first words he pronounced were to say sorry and the last words he said were to say sorry to the family”, his lawyer, Laurent-Franck Lienard, told BFMTV.

“He is devastated, he doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people. He didn’t want to kill him.”