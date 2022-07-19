A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.

Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.

“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.

“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.

