Sanna Marin: Finland PM apologises for party photo at government residence

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin has issued an apology after a photo emerged of two women kissing and posing topless at a government residence.

Ms Marin confirmed that the photo was taken in a bathroom at the official summer residence of the country’s leader in July.

The photo follows a video showing the prime minister dancing and singing with friends. Ms Marin took a drugs test following the leak, testing negative.

“In my opinion, that photo is not appropriate, I apologise for that... That photo shouldn’t have been taken,” Ms Marin said.

