Paul Pelosi attack shown in newly released police bodycam footage

Officials in California have released bodycam footage showing the moment Paul Pelosi was attacked at his San Francisco home.

Mr Pelosi, 82, was beaten with a hammer by an intruder at the house he shares with his wife, House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

This video shows the moment officers arrived to find a man identified as David DePape, 42, wielding the hammer.

After being told by police to drop the hammer, DePape said “nope” before lunging at Mr Pelosi.

The officers leapt to action and detained DePape, who has pled not guilty to six charges including murder.

