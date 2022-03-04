A huge fire has ripped through a historic 150-year-old building which was used in Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

The blaze at Dalton Mills in Keighley, West Yorkshire, was tackled by more than 20 fire crews.

The fire at the mill - built in 1869 - started at around 2pm on Thursday afternoon and has tore through 100 per cent of the brick building.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene along with an aerial ladder, fire chiefs said.

