Christ the Redeemer has been lit up in Brazil’s colours in honour of footballing legend, Pele, who yesterday (29 December) passed away aged 82.

The iconic statue glowed across the country in yellow and green, are lit up in the color of the nation’s flag along with the Maracana stadium.

The former footballer will be laid to rest at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, and a public wake is expected in the coming weeks.

