The House of Commons erupted in laughter as Penny Mordaunt suggested that Labour’s claims about Jeremy Hunt’s ambition to abolish national insurance were fuelled by dreams “after eating a large amount of cheese.”

Opposition MPs pressed the Commons Leader to explain if the “unfunded commitment of £46bn” would be paid for by tax rises for pensioners, cuts to the NHS, or an increase in Government debt.

“I suspect the event the honourable gentleman might be recalling was actually a dream, perhaps after eating a large amount of cheese,” Ms Mordaunt said.