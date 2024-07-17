Person swims across median of flooded Illinois highway

A person was filmed swimming fully-clothed across an Illinois interstate median and back in the pouring rain on Tuesdsay, 16 July.

The person appeared to be the owner of a car that had its hood popped on one side of the freeway in Nashville, Illinois.

Torrential rain caused road closures and flash flooding. An evacuation warning was put in place for residents in Nashville after local dam failures on Tuesday.

In the past week, the region has experienced extreme storms and tornados.