The son of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe’s first victim has said he forgives his mother’s killer following a meeting with Desmond Tutu.

Richard McCann was just five when his mother Wilma was murdered by Sutcliffe. A new ITV drama “The Long Shadow” follows the five-year hunt for Sutcliffe, which was one of the largest manhunts in British history.

Ms McCann’s son, Richard, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

He said: “I let go of the anger and the need for revenge in 2010 when I met Desmond Tutu. We spoke about forgiveness and I let go of that and forgave him.”