Sir Keir Starmer hit back at Kemi Badenoch's suggestion that he should resign in light of a petition calling for a general election during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 27 November.

The Conservative leader told the prime minister: "There’s a petition out there, two million people asking him to go."

Sir Keir referenced Labour's large majority from this year's general election as he dismissed Ms Badenoch's calls for him to step down.

"She talks about a petition, we had a massive petition on the 4th of July in this country," Sir Keir replied.