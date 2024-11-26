Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holly Patrick | Tuesday 26 November 2024 16:22 GMT

Voter behind general election petition makes surprise Labour admission

A voter who started a petition calling for another general election has conceded that Labour should be given more time to win the electorate over.

Michael Westwood launched the petition last week after growing “fed up” with Sir Keir Starmer just four months after Labour won the general election in a landslide.

When Sky News host Kay Burley declared: "I think we should give them a bit more time," the pub landlord agreed.

"But what they promised and what they're delivering is a different thing altogether," he added.

