Thief steals thousands of dollars from Philadelphia church

A thief has been caught on camera stealing money from a Philadelphia church.

Police released this footage showing the suspect breaking into the safe inside the place of worship.

Reverend Alyn Waller addressed the robber in a compassionate Facebook live address, urging them to come to the church for help.

“Our concern is that if your life is hurting that much, we can give you more than you can ever take from us,” he said.

He also insisted that he’s “not interested in seeing how in trouble we can get you.”

