Runaway prisoner in handcuffs flees hospital in Philadelphia

A handcuffed prisoner escaped custody in Philadelphia on Monday, 26 February, while being discharged from hospital, police said.

Alleem Borden, 29, was in custody on allegations of vehicle theft.

Police said he escaped from Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal campus in the Kensington neighbourhood.

He was taken to hospital after an arrest for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, as he complained of pain during processing.

Borden was handcuffed as he was discharged into the custody of two officers, officials said.

He made a dash for freedom as the officers were walking him back to their vehicle.