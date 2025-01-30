An American Airlines passenger plane and a military helicopter crashed in Washington DC on Wednesday, 28 January.

As of Thursday morning, officials said at least 28 bodies had been recovered.

John Donnelly, EMS chief in Washington, DC, said he did not believe there were any survivors from the collision as search and rescue crews combed the Potomac River for survivors.

Video footage from the nearby Kennedy Center appears to show the aircraft conjoining in a fireball.

This footage provides a timeline of how the collision unfolded.