Government alert goes off as Plymouth police gives update on unexploded WWII bomb

This is the moment a government alert sounds as police give an update on an unexploded WWII bomb found in a garden in Plymouth.

The suspected Second World War explosive device will be removed from the Keyham garden today (23 February) and will be taken by military convoy to the Torpoint Ferry slipway to be disposed of at sea.

Residents have been evacuated and a 300-metre cordon has been put in place around the site, affecting 1,219 properties and an estimated 3,250 people.

Schools and nurseries have closed to allow the operation to take place, while all businesses within the cordon have been told to evacuate.