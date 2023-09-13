Businessman arrested in Costa breaks down in tears after crash killed pedestrian

A businessman who has been convicted of manslaughter after driving over a pedestrian broke down in tears as he was arrested in a Costa Coffee.

Luke Dann, 37, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, ran over David Kelly, 42, on Leigham Manor Drive in the city, leaving him with catastrophic injuries on 21 March.

Dann claimed he fled after being the victim of an “attempted robbery” at the scene and described Mr Kelly’s death as a “complete accident.”

After a trial at Plymouth Crown Court, Dann was found guilty of manslaughter, with sentencing due on Wednesday (13 September).

Dann denied both murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.