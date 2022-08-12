Plymouth shooting: Service held to remember victims on anniversary

A civic service was held at a church in Plymouth on Thursday, 12 August, to remember the victims of the mass shooting that occurred one year ago in Keyham.

Five people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed by 22-year-old Jake Davison, who then turned the gun on himself before armed police officers reached him.

The victims were his mother Maxine Davison, 51, Kate Shepherd, 66, Stephen Washington, 59, Lee Martyn, 53, and Sophie Martyn, 3.

Nearly £2m has been pledged by the government since the shooting to help the local area recover.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.