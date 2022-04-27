Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson will clash with Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday (27 April), in a session that is once again expected to be dominated by Partygate and the cost of living crisis.

Ahead of next week’s local elections, the prime minister has tasked his cabinet with bringing forward ideas to help households struggling to stay afloat due to soaring prices.

While Mr Johnson will hope the focus is put on those plans - including reports MOTs could be reduced to every two years - Mr Starmer will likely want to press him on Partygate.

