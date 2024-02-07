Sir Keir Starmer opened PMQs with a jibe at Rishi Sunak’s recent bet.

The prime minister has faced criticism after betting £1,000 on being able to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda before the next election.

He made the wager during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“Mr Speaker, a year ago, the prime minister promised to bring NHS waiting lists down. Isn’t he glad he didn’t bet £1,000 on it?” Sir Keir asked, drawing laughter from the chamber.

“At least I stand by my commitments,” Mr Sunak responded, suggesting Sir Keir is “indecisive”.