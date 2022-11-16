Nato: ‘No indication’ missile strike on Poland was a deliberate attack

Jens Stoltenberg says there are no indications that a missile strike which killed two people in Poland was a “deliberate attack.”

However, the Nato Secretary-General added that an investigation was ongoing and we need to “await its outcome.”

“We have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against Nato,” Stoltenberg said in his address.

It landed around four miles away from the Ukrainian border in Przewodow, a rural village.

Poland is also saying the blast appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’.’

