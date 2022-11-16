Missile strike in Poland likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, says Nato

A missile strike that killed two people in Poland was “likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile,” according to a preliminary Nato analysis.

Jens Stoltenberg said it was likely fired to “defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks.”

“Let me be clear. This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine,” he assured.

The strike hit just four miles away from Ukraine’s border, in rural village Przewodow.

