Smoke seen for miles as massive fire engulfs Warsaw shopping complex

Smoke was seen for miles over Warsaw, Poland, after a major fire broke out in a vast shopping complex on Sunday morning (12 May).

The complex in the Polish capital housed some 1,400 shops and service outlets, where many of the vendors were from Vietnam.

More than 80 per cent of the Marywilska 44 shopping complex, located in the Bialoleka district, burned and the roof caved in, according to the fire department.

Police reported no injuries, but traders were in despair at the loss of their livelihoods.