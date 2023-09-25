A Pennsylvania State Trooper is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fabricating that she was suicidal to have her involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Ronald Keith Davis, 37, is accused of abusing his power to detain his ex-partner and have her locked up after their relationship broke down, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. He is charged with felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression.

Footage released by authorities shows Mr Davis using a hold to arrest his former partner on 21 August.

Mr Davis had been in a four-month extramarital affair with the woman before the relationship fell apart, authorities said.