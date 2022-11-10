Police open fire at suspect vehicle to end high-speed chase over two counties

Officers in California opened fire at a suspect vehicle to end a high-speed car chase which spanned across two counties.

Footage shows police surrounding the stolen utility truck after it crashed at a Los Angeles gas station, eventually removing the suspect after smashing the windows.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, the chase lasted nearly an hour and a half, and saw the suspect steal multiple vesicles as he fled.

At one point, the suspect broke into a family home to try and hide, and at another point rammed police vehicles.

