Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:01
Police open fire at suspect vehicle to end high-speed chase over two counties
Officers in California opened fire at a suspect vehicle to end a high-speed car chase which spanned across two counties.
Footage shows police surrounding the stolen utility truck after it crashed at a Los Angeles gas station, eventually removing the suspect after smashing the windows.
According to ABC7 Los Angeles, the chase lasted nearly an hour and a half, and saw the suspect steal multiple vesicles as he fled.
At one point, the suspect broke into a family home to try and hide, and at another point rammed police vehicles.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:32
Passenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member
00:59
RMT chief urges rail bosses to ‘stand by’ their staff amid strike action
01:04
Brittney Griner sent to Russia labour camp to serve drug possession sentence, lawyers say
00:46
Egyptian MP removed from Cop27 meeting for shouting at hunger striker’s sister
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
02:00
Craziest moments from US midterm election night
00:41
Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?
02:10
Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
00:38
Cop27: Many Republicans think climate crisis is a 'hoax', says Nancy Pelosi
00:56
Nancy Pelosi swarmed after Cop27 speech in Egypt
00:33
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
01:01
Biden says Elon Musk's ties to other countries should be 'looked at'
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
02:20
Gareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussions
01:16
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Key facts and figures ahead of race
01:49
Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad
00:55
World Cup: England's 26-man squad announced by Gareth Southgate
01:17
World Cup in Qatar 'not safe for someone like me', says openly gay MP
00:21
Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’
02:34
World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
01:22
World Cup: Klopp ‘doesn’t like’ idea of players having to send political messages over Qatar
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
00:55
Cop27: Climate summit enters fourth day as science and youth feature on main stage
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
01:24
Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
01:21
Judge dismisses $3.8m defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers
00:40
Boy George wipes away tears after Matt Hancock enters I’m a Celebrity jungle
00:35
First look: Matt Hancock tackles ‘terrifying’ underwater task in second bushtucker trial
00:53
Charlene White asks Matt Hancock ‘why are you here?’ as he arrives in jungle
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
03:26
The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season
03:00
Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:03
‘Grandad, this is for you’: 12-year-old completes 365-day run, raising more than £10,000 for cancer charity
00:39
Martin Lewis shares checklist on how to cut your energy usage at home
01:40
Jennifer Aniston 'not interested' in getting married again
01:25
Records broken across globe for 19th annual Guinness World Records Day
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
00:55
SGI goal to plant 10 billion trees is ‘incredible’, says Sierra Leone environment minister
01:42
SGI shows Middle East is ‘serious’ about climate crisis, head of Kaust says
01:34
People of Saudi Arabia will benefit from sustainability, says preservation expert
01:02
‘We will never stop’: Saudi minister renews commitment to tackle climate change
01:09:13
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Egypt
01:39
‘Everybody will benefit’ from Saudi tree-planting says vegetation development CEO
01:54
How drones are helping to replenish dry deserts by planting trees from above
02:10