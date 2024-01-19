CCTV shows suspect running after girl, 15, sexually assaulted in Dudley

Police have released CCTV footage of a suspect running through Dudley in their investigation of the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

The 15-year-old was sexually assaulted on Tower Street in Dudley on Tuesday (16 January) as she walked home from school, West Midlands Police said.

A man approached the girl before sexually assaulting her as he ran past her.

He then followed her until she was helped away from him by two women.

The assault happened at around 3:20pm near the Old Priory Pub.

Footage shows the suspect, as well as other people the police would like to speak to in case they saw anything.