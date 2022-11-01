South Korea police chief says response to crowd crush was 'inadequate'

South Korea’s police chief has admitted that their response to the fatal crowd crush in Seoul on Saturday, 29 October, was “inadequate.”

At least 156 people died and 151 were injured after a crowd surge in the popular nightlife district Itaewon.

In a televised news conference, Yoon Hee-keun said he felt a “heavy responsibility” for what happened, and that an investigation would be conducted into whether police responded correctly to emergency calls.

“We think the police response to the 112 emergency number was inadequate,” Mr Yoon said.

