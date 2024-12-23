Drink-driving glamper flips car into ditch while on supermarket run

A drink-driving “glamper” flipped her car into a ditch while going to buy more alcohol in Cambridgeshire late on Saturday, 30 November.

Sian Phillips, 35, of Pitchers Hill, Evesham, Worcestershire, climbed out of the passenger side window after crashing a BMW X1 on its roof in Moat Way, Swavesey.

Phillips gave a roadside test with a reading of 77 – more than double the legal limit – resulting in her arrest.

Phillips told police she was on a glamping experience with friends and had been drinking prosecco in a hot tub but “felt fine” so she began driving to a supermarket nearby when she misjudged a corner and crashed.

She was later charged with drink driving.

Phillips appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (20 December) where she was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £673 after admitting the charge.